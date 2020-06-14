Constance Steinhaus
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Constance Lorraine Steinhaus, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Johnson S. B. Steinhaus, Jr. Born in Frederick on December 15, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Elsie Shelton Tyeryar.

Known to many as aunt Connie. She had worked at Sagner's Clothing and as an animal tech for Fort Detrick. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Frederick.

Surviving are her children, Terry E. Alexander and husband Terry and Eric J. Steinhaus and wife Stacey, all of Frederick, a sister, Freda Martinez, of FL, four grandchildren, Ian Christopher Alexander, Aaron M. S. Alexander, Julia M. Steinhaus and Daniel J, Steinhaus, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Johnson S. B. Steinhaus III and siblings, Elsie Blank, Evelyn Angleberger, Alice Staley, Charles, Benjamin, Reid, Herbert and Jack Tyeryar.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Etchison Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

