Cora Himes

Cora Mae Himes, 90, of Knoxville, MD passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.



Born August 24, 1929 on Mission Road in Harpers Ferry, WV, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Edna Armstrong.



Cora was a member of Sandy Hook United Methodist Church and Ebenezer Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school at Sandy Hook Methodist and took great joy in facilitating church suppers.



Cora loved her two cats, Boots and Mama, who were her pride and joy. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Truman Himes, Jr., at home; two daughters, Mary Lou Dorsey of Knoxville, MD and Robin Denise Webber and husband, Keith of Jefferson, MD; one son, John Truman Himes, III and wife, Diane of Sharpsburg, MD; seven grandchildren, Jason and Jeremy Dorsey, Jessica Wachter, Kyle Webber, John Truman Himes, IV, and Daniel and Bobby Shoemaker, twelve great grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Taylor, Hunter, Parker, Cooper, Paige and Alyssa Dorsey, Hayleigh Wachter, Haley and Emily Himes and Michael Shoemaker; one sister-in-law, Shirley Dayhoff.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.



Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Rev. Tom Fralin officiating. Interment will be in Brownsville Heights Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 pm.



