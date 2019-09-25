|
Ms. Cora Arline Purcell, 108, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 16, 1911, and raised in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Rosina (Dunnington) Purcell. She moved from Boulevard Heights to Frederick in1954 until 1986 where she made it her home. Cora's love for her family was endless. She always opened her home to family, especially having holiday gatherings at her house. She loved to travel. She came to love Jesus Christ and had a personal relationship with him. Cora also loved spending time with her church family in her earlier years.
Ms. Purcell worked as a photo finisher at the Department of Agriculture then retired from the Smithsonian Institute in 1972.
She is survived by one niece and three nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and a special great-niece who was her caregiver, Kathy Garrett and her husband, Richard.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet Bauer, Doris, Dahl, Pearl Campbell and Gladys Purcell.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019