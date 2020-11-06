Corey Dae Woong Hobson passed away on 11/3/2020 from Natural Causes. Born in Seoul, South Korea on 8/2/1983 and adopted during the Olympic games in 1988.



He is survived by his parents, Celia Malins, F. Cary Hobson and his partner Cynthia L. Mann, Sister Meta Hobson, Brother Philip Hobson, 4 Nieces and 1 Nephew.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Camp Mark 7 a camp Corey loved. Camp Mark 7, 144 Mohawk Hotel Rd, Old Forge, NY 13420.



