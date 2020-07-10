1/1
Cornelius Kellett
Mr. Cornelius Kellett, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Thomaston, GA after a lengthy illness.

Cornelius was born on September 23, 1939 in London, England, the eldest son of the late Joseph Daniel Kellett and Catherine (Kathleen) Kellett. At the age of eleven he immigrated to the South Bronx, New York City, with his family. He worked 32 years as a locomotive engineer for the Long Island Railroad before retiring peacefully in Maryland.

Mr. Kellett is survived by his five children, Stacey Kellett, Robert Kellett, Justine Claus, Priscilla McMahon and Deborah Kellett; his brother, Daniel Kellett; and his beloved Millie Danns. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Kellett. Mr. Kellett is also survived by his brethren and sisters in the Truth, with whom he hopes to be raised again at the coming of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, even so come Lord Jesus.

The family will receive friends for a wake service on Friday, July 17th from 5-7 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM on Saturday, July 18th. Interment will follow in the Garden of the Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
