|
|
Craig Fields, 58, of Frederick, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home. Born on February 22, 1961, in Hialeah, FL, he was the son of Jim Fields and Joanne E. (Hutchins) Fields.
Craig had a long career as an HVAC technician. He had a deep love for animals and would try to 'save' any animal he found, large and small, including spiders. He was passionate about music, baking, computer programming, and incredibly proud of his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children: Christopher Wade Printup (Jill) and Aimee Nicole Strosnider (Gordon) as well as brothers: Peter Fields (Jackie) and Tim Fields (Stephanie).
A memorial gathering will be held at Aimee and Gordon's home on Saturday, November 2 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019