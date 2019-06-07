Craig "Bosco" Stephan Rhoderick, 72, formerly of Frederick, MD, entered heavenly greens from Bradenton, FL, on June 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Earl "Buzz" and Helen Staley Rhoderick.



Craig is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years, Patty (Poole); son, Kyle of Montrose, CO; daughters, Niki Gray of North East, MD, and Jodi Barnum and husband Jared of Phoenix, AZ; 7 grandchildren - Aaron and Molly Rhoderick, Private First Class Ridgely (USMC) and Jolie Gray, and Huxley, Ainsley, and Carley Barnum; sister, Susan Polino and husband Rich of Earlysville, VA; and sisters-in-law Mary Ellen Rhoderick and Sharon (Poole) Tamburello, brother-in-law, George W. Poole III and nieces and nephews . In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Rhoderick; his brother-in-law, Nicholas Tamburello; and in-laws George and Gladys Poole.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He earned his AA in Agronomy & Turf Management from the University of Maryland in 1970. He was a Class "A" Member of both the Mid-Atlantic Golf Course Superintendents' Association and the National Superintendents' Association. He was the superintendent of six golf courses in Maryland and Virginia throughout his career. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11, Elks Lodge 684, and the Middletown AMVETS Post 9. He was also a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 3285.



Growing up in a golfing family, Craig acquired an early love for golf. He attended Frederick High School where he excelled on the Golf and Football teams. Craig loved four things: his family, horses, golf, and marinara sauce. Craig and Patty enjoyed traveling to see their children and grandchildren, and playing as many golf courses as they could. He rooted for anyone who played against the Ravens and sang to the 60's or a tune of his own creation. Beloved for his humor and unique sense of story-telling, Bosco will be deeply missed by countless friends and loved ones.



Visitation will be 10-11:30 am on June 29, 2019 at FCF Church, North Bldg, 10142 Hansonville Rd. Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of life service led by Pastors Kim Kesecker and Mark Waldron will follow at 11:30 am. A light buffet reception will be provided immediately after the service. Interment of ashes will be held privately with immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Boonsboro, MD, St. Jude's, FCF Church in Frederick, MD, or the . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 7 to June 8, 2019