Curtis Elliott Johnson passed away after a hard battle with lung cancer on May 28, 2020.



Curtis was born October 21, 1967 in Hinton, WV, where he started his journey on the road of hard knocks. Armed with a sarcastic sense of humor, brilliant mind, free spirit, and an abundance of compassion, Curtis lived life on his own terms seeking adventure, which he always found.



Curtis learned to swim, fish, and smoke Camel unfiltered cigarettes in West Virginia; skiing in Colorado; carpentry in Ohio; truck driving in Missouri; and as a traveling salesman, he experienced the wonders of the entire United States.



In Missouri he married, and divorced, the lovely Joy Holling-Fry. The marriage produced an amazing and talented son, Christopher, adored by his family. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Weber of Augusta, GA, and his sister, Gwen Austin, of Frederick, MD.



Curtis was an avid reader. He loved action movies, dumb jokes, anything sweet, and black coffee. His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving where he enjoyed being with family and friends, having a great meal, playing bingo, watching movies, and catching a nap on his sister's couch.



Curtis was always kind and thoughtful. He valued friendship above all else and was a hard worker when he wanted and needed to be. He kept us all entertained with his vast knowledge of YouTube conspiracies (Did you know that Al Roker was cloned by the Illuminati?) and political intrigue (which we can't talk about during this election year).



In Maryland he became the 'Johnny Cochran' of the homeless community. Curtis knew his rights and felt it was his responsibility to keep his homeless associates informed. Curtis' final wish was to be able to haunt the Frederick Police Department in return for their relentless attention to the homeless community.



Curtis leaves behind a family who loves him and who are thankful to all those who treated Curtis with respect and kindness over the years, in particular the staff at the Kline Hospice House who are simply amazing.



In lieu of flowers, your continuous support of organizations in the Frederick community helping those less fortunate is much appreciated.



A celebration of Curtis' life will be planned at a later date.



"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." ~ Maya Angelou



