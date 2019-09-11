|
Curtis Dylan Lowe, 17, of Frederick, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was the loving son of Robert (Bobby) Lowe and wife Tina, and Darlene Sue Balderson and Jonathan. Born January 8, 2002 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Curtis showed he was a fighter being born 8 weeks early. He was a senior in high school who was home schooled after formally attending Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and Spring Mills in Hedgesville. Curtis was employed at the family business, Family Auto & Towing as a mechanic and tow truck operator helper. He loved riding his dirt bike with his friends, working on his GMC truck, and rebuilding his Camaro with his brother Scotty. He enjoyed going to baseball games to support his nephews, concerts with friends, and anything with wheels and fast. He grew up every week at Riverbend with his family and friends. Curtis played football in Frederick, loved NASCAR, and going to motorcycle and car races. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, always there to help anyone who needed it. He and Bree, his girlfriend, loved going to Ocean City, Virginia Beach, and Daytona Beach. He always enjoyed making his grandfather proud as he continued to work in the family business.
In addition to his parents, Curtis is survived by his brothers; Scotty Bowman and wife Amanda (who he referred to as his sister), and Robert E. Lowe, Jr. Sisters; Brandy Lynn Lowe and Dakota Lowe. Step-sister, Dawn Morgan. Nephews; Kody and Ty Bowman, and Desmond and Chad Lowe. Nieces; Nevaeh Lowe, Trinity Smith, and Natalie Waldroen. Grandmothers Lucy Balderson and Phyllis Lowe. Uncle Jeff Balderson. Girlfriend, Bree Hilderbrand and her parents; Upton Hilderbrand, and Amanda and Kenny Harman. Cousins; Andrew, Terri and Amie Balderson and their children. And best friends; Devin and J.P. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene Balderson and Gilbert Lowe.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13th from 1-3 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. Inurnment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
