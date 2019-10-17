Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Curtis Mabie


1932 - 2019
Curtis Mabie Obituary
Curtis P. Mabie, Jr., 87, of Frederick, Maryland, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home.

Born on February 26, 1932, in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Curtis Parsons, Sr. and Emily (Sheets) Mabie.

Curt received a B.A. in chemistry from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio and a M.S.C. in mineralogy from the University of Michigan. He began his career at the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Albany, Oregon, identifying western phosphates. His later cases turned more to material research. He did research dental materials at the American Dental Association where he had several publications and patents. Later Curt turned to ceramic research at then Semix, now Solarex. He also did materials research at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh; IRC in Philadelphia; and National Lead in Niagara Falls, New York.

He grew milkweed for the butterflies and squash for pumpkin pie.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Theda W. Mabie; and son, Zachary Mabie.

There will be no service.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
