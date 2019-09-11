|
Curtis Luther Shuff, Sr., 84, of Frederick, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. Born June 3, 1935 in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Curtis William and Gertrude (Davis) Shuff.
Curtis was a Concrete Plant Manager for several local companies prior to his retirement. He formerly worked at Fort Detrick and Safeway in Frederick. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from October of 1954 to September of 1957. He loved baseball and bowling, and in his younger years, played for the Thurmont Legion baseball team. He enjoyed watching old westerns and Hallmark movies, and going to the Walmart in Waynesboro to see his many friends there.
Surviving are his son, Kevin Shuff and wife Lori of Walkersville; daughter, Julie Wantz of Cascade; grandchildren, Tory, Kirstin, Stevi, Allison and Gavin; great-grandson, Izayah; and several nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by his former spouse, and dear friend, Sue Shuff of Waynesboro. He was predeceased by a son, Curtis Luther Shuff, Jr., his brother, Sherman Shuff, and his sister, Betty Mullinix.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Curtis's name may be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019