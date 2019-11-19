|
|
Cynthia Diane (Simmons) Ferrell, 72, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at home. Her loved ones knew her as Cindy.
Born on October 24, 1947, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Charles William Simmons and Elizabeth (Baer) Simmons. The family lived in Ijamsville, MD.
Cindy loved children. She operated a home daycare for many years through which she impacted the lives of dozens of children - with whom she maintained life-long relationships. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo, playing slots, crocheting, crafting, and sharing her love through hosting friends and family at her kitchen table. No one ever left her home hungry, without many laughs, or unloved. She had quite the green thumb as well, and proudly maintained one of the most magnificent flower gardens in Brunswick.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William Leon Ferrell, Jr.; children, Daniel William Ferrell and wife Missy, Crystal Mae Ferrell and fiancee Sheldon Eastham, Billy Joe Ferrell and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Novalee Deimler, Julia Ferrell, William Ferrell, Bethany Payne, Elizabeth Ferrell, Rebecca Ferrell, Carly Eastham, Bryant Payne, Danielle Ferrell and Noel Eastham; and her siblings, Charles Simmons, Marie Hawkins, Vivian Poole and Lester Simmons. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend, Karen Griner.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by two sisters, Ida Stillions and Patsy Federline, and nephew, Joe Stillions.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD.
A celebration of Cindy's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD. The Reverend Katie Bishop will officiate. Interment will follow at Jefferson Reformed Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Frederick Health Auxiliary Tree of Lights - 400 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019