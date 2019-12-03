Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Cynthia Grob


1950 - 2019
Cynthia Grob Obituary
Cynthia Marie Tregoning Grob, age 69, of Frederick died Sunday, December 1, surrounded by her loving family, from complications of ALS. She lived and died with dignity, grace and peaceful strength.

Born March 14, 1950 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Helen Louise Morrissey Tregoning of Libertytown and the late John Tyson Tregoning Sr. She was the wife of John F. Grob, her husband of 50 years.

Cynthia enjoyed puzzle books, solitaire and road trips. She will be missed by the family dog, "Max".

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are children, Robert M. Grob and wife Christine of Frederick, Jason F. Grob of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Anthony J., Ty A. and Izabella M. Grob; sisters, Marlyn Turner of Mt. Pleasant, Peggy Rovinsky of Dunedin, FL; and brothers, Kenneth L. Tregoning of Uniontown and John T. Tregoning of Mt. Prospect, IL.

The family will welcome friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, December 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ALS Association, National Headquarters, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
