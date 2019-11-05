|
Cyril Halbach, 90, of Williamsburg, KY, formerly of New Market, MD, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born August 12, 1929 in Anaheim, Saskatchewan to Aloys and Martha (Kohlen) Halbach, the 10th of 12 children. He is survived by his sister, Dolores. He is also survived by his children: Jan (Bill) Liebner, Dale and Karen Halbach, Glenda Ayers, Gaetane Labelle, Conrad (Joy) Labelle, Kimberly (Kenny) Cruz, Pam (Jeff) Smith, James Halbach, Lise Labelle, Allen Halbach, Bruce (Sandy) Labelle, Ken Halbach, Nicole (Joe) McKinney, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Judy, his second wife Gwen, and 3 of his sons: Keith, Gerald, and Anthony.
He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and many benefitted from his loving scriptural counsel. He worked for the Canadian National Railroad as a young man. From 1957 to 2001 he worked for IBM, finding his niche as a talented programmer. He was a decent and honorable man, who constantly sought out ways to help others.
Visitation will be 6:00pm Friday November 15, 2019 at Ellison Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be 3:30pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 251 Red Bird Road, Williamsburg, KY. with Jeremy Topping officiating.
A second memorial service will be 5:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 10015 Lewisdale Road, Ijamsville, MD with Michael Witherell officiating.
