D. LeRoy Stitely Sr., age 88, of Union Bridge, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center, after a brief illness. Born June 13, 1930 in Johnsville, he was the son of the late Donald G. and Alice Anders Stitely. He was the husband of M. Leanna Stitely, his wife of 66 years.



LeRoy was a 1947 graduate of Frederick High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He retired from Lehigh Portland Cement Co. of Union Bridge after 30+ years of employment. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co., a life member of both V.F.W. Post #8806 of Union Bridge and Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro. He enjoyed visiting and fishing at his property in Chincoteague, VA, hunting, crabbing and spending time with his grandchildren.



In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Donald L. Stitely Jr. and wife Diana, formerly of Westminster and now of St. Augustine, FL and Steven L. Stitely and wife Laura of Johnsville; 3 grandchildren, Thomas Stitely of Westminster, Laura Hankerson and husband Anthony of Jacksonville, FL and Kelsey Easterday and husband Chris of Martinsburg, WV; 3 great grandchildren, Camden and Zoey Hankerson and Jenson Easterday; and brother, Harry D. Stitely, formerly of Johnsville and now of Frederick. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Stitely and his wife Patsy.



There will be no visitation or funeral service.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post #8806, P.O. Box 55, Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2, Union Bridge, MD 21791.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019