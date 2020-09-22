1/1
DaEtta Wiles Hoy
1931 - 2020
DaEtta Mae "Sadie"Wiles Hoy, 89, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of the late Jake Wiles, who died in 1998. Born inFredericksburg, VA on September 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Laura Miller Hawkins and the step-daughter of the late Donald Rowe, Sr.

Sadie was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1949. She retired from the federal government nuclear energy program after 30 years of exemplary service that included 16 years with the Department of the Army and 11 years with the Department of Energy. She attended All Saints Episcopal Church from an early age. She served on the Altar Guild and was a member of St. Mary's Chapter. She and her daughters together enjoyed several European trips sponsored by the church. She was a volunteer with the Frederick Health Hospital Auxiliary for many years and was recognized for over 6000 hours of service. She also served as an officer for the Auxiliary.

Sadie was a talented artist specializing in oil painting. She enjoyed all types of crafts and was an excellent cook. She loved playing Bridge with her friends and loved all animals.

Sadie will be remembered as a caring, generous, and thoughtful mother and friend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Kline Hospice House.

Surviving are her daughters, Terri Zigler and husband Blaine, Nancy Nicely and husband David, brother Donald Rowe, Jr. and wife Vera, Marvin Hoy, special nephew Chris Turner, niece Cindy Motter, and great nieces and nephews Kendra Steele, Joe McDonnell, Emily Holda and Ian Motter.

Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.

Donations may be made in Sadie's memory to Kline Hospice House (7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771) or to the Frederick County Humane Society (550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701). Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
