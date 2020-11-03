1/1
Dakota "Cody" Mock
Dakota Clinton "Cody" Mock, age 31, of Hagerstown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Smithsburg. Born May 9, 1989 in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of Benjamin Mock Jr. of Hagerstown and Vicky Vaughan Thomas of Gettysburg, PA.

Cody was active in Boy Scouts with his son, enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, collected coins and was dedicated to his family. He was a member of Crossroads Church of State Line, PA.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Jennifer Roberts of Hagerstown; son, Ezekiel Mock of Hagerstown; maternal grandmother, Katherine Miller of Gettysburg; paternal grandfather, Benjamin Mock Sr. of Hagerstown; 2 brothers, Jesse Mock and Benjamin Mock III, both of Colorado and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Hiram Miller Jr., paternal grandmother, Doris Mock and uncle, Clifford Mock.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
