Dale Lee Crummitt
1963 - 2020
Mr. Dale Lee Crummitt, 57, of Elloree, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Dale was born in Frederick, MD on August 12, 1963 and was the son of Albert Sylvester Crummitt Sr. of Elloree, SC and Marie Bernadette Simmons Hawkins of Hagerstown, MD. He was a 1981 graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for Food Lion. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Lynn) Crummitt.

In addition to his wife and parents, Dale is survived by daughter Kimberly Nicole Miller and her husband Kyle and son Richard Lee Crummitt and his fiance Destiny, as well as grandsons Philip Chance Crummitt and William Mason Crummitt and granddaughters Kynlee Grace Miller and Adelyn Grace Crummitt. He also leaves behind siblings Tina (Charles Sr.) Hall of Charles Town, WV, Lisa (David) Hawker of Jefferson, MD, Jeff (Lisa) Crummitt of Smithsburg, MD, Melinda Hoy of Woodsboro, MD and Charles (Chuck) Crummitt and significant other Jenni Baumanis of Jefferson, MD; and stepfather Harry Hawkins Sr. of Hagerstown, MD. Dale is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his second mother Diane E. Crummitt, his brother Albert (Albie) Crummitt Jr. and wife Sharon and brother Richard (Dickie) Crummitt.

Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. He lived lake life to its fullest and loved to take family and friends out on his pontoon boat to a local sandbar (Ballards) in Lake Marion. Dale was always excited to have his grandchildren steer the boat with him. He enjoyed his dog Roxie and his cats Baby, Cookie, and Oreo. Other hobbies included riding motorcycles, shooting pool and hanging out in his garage, and racing mud trucks.

The family will host a socially distant celebration of life service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, in the recreational building at Valley Baptist Church in Jefferson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to defray service expenses can be mailed to FOE Aux 1136, PO Box 26, Brunswick, MD 21716. Please make checks payable to FOE Aux 1136 and annotate "Dale Crummitt Expenses" in the memo field.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
Valley Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street Mailing -
Elloree, SC 29047
(803) 897-2362
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 18, 2020
Lynn Jimmy and i are sending our prayers. We do hope you will be strong thtough all this. So sorry
Jim and Crystal Tolson
Family
November 18, 2020
Prayers for all of the family and friends.
Charlene Anderson
Friend
November 17, 2020
Miss you so much Daddy!
RIP Daddy - to say that everyone in MD was shocked is an understatement. Memorial donations can be mailed to FOE Aux 1136, PO Box 26, Brunswick, MD 21716. Please make checks payable to FOE Aux 1136 and annotate "Dale Crummitt Expenses" in the memo field. Electronic donations may be sent via Venmo to Kimberly Miller (Kimberly-Miller-11683). We appreciate the condolences and donations that have been received thus far. The full obituary should be updated on Thursday. We will host a socially distant celebration of life service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, in the recreational building at Valley Baptist Church in Jefferson, MD.
Kimberly Miller
Daughter
November 16, 2020
Sid Beach
Acquaintance
