Dale Lynn Hale, 67, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital (Frederick, MD). Dale was born on November 29, 1951, in Gaithersburg, MD to Melvin Burdette and Ruth (Barthlow) Burdette Joiner.
Dale is survived by her husband, Mike Hale, and her dog, Bella; a son, Joe Haines of Mt. Airy, MD; a daughter, Julie Williams (Greg) of Crisfield, MD; a brother, Todd Joiner of Felton, DE; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A picnic celebrating Dale's life will be held at Ballenger Creek Park, Shelter #2 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Bring your dogs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dale's name to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019