Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Ballenger Creek Park, Shelter #2
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Lynn Hale


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Lynn Hale Obituary
Dale Lynn Hale, 67, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital (Frederick, MD). Dale was born on November 29, 1951, in Gaithersburg, MD to Melvin Burdette and Ruth (Barthlow) Burdette Joiner.

Dale is survived by her husband, Mike Hale, and her dog, Bella; a son, Joe Haines of Mt. Airy, MD; a daughter, Julie Williams (Greg) of Crisfield, MD; a brother, Todd Joiner of Felton, DE; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A picnic celebrating Dale's life will be held at Ballenger Creek Park, Shelter #2 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Bring your dogs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dale's name to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.