Dallas Roy Summers of Shookstown Road, Frederick, MD born June 14, 1944, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Frances June Foland for almost 56 years.They had three daughters, Melissa/Missy Summers Arney (sp.Matt), of Myersville, Kelli Summers-Pike (sp. Kris) of Williamsport, and Terri Summers Working (sp. Matt) of Myersville. He had five grandchildren, Aaron Arney (sp. Jordan), Justin Arney, Alyssa Arney, Zach Working, and Collin Working. He also had one great-granddaughter, Elliana Arney. Dallas was born in Middletown to the late Roy and Betty Summers. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Larry Summers, who was married to Gwen; along with their daughter Renee and husband Aaron with children, Tyler and Summer. He was also survived by sister-in-laws Ginger Cooper, Carol Soule (sp. Ron), and Janice Capino (sp. Roy).
Dallas graduated from MHS in 1962. He was a life insurance agent for Home Beneficial Life for over 39 years before he retired. After retiring, he spent even more time with family and friends. He was very athletic and loved playing sports and coaching youth sports. He especially enjoyed coaching girls fast-pitch travel softball. He was an avid sports fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. He enjoyed listening to country music and also loved to go hunting and fishing. Dallas was a devoted member of the Edgewood Church of God and attended regularly for ~50 years. He was very active in the church. He knew Jesus as his personal savior and encouraged others to do the same.
Dallas also leaves behind great friends, Dottie LaBrush and Donn Ebberts. He also had many wonderful memories with the late Paul LaBrush.
One of his passions was taking care of his property, including his garden. It wasn't uncommon to find Dallas up in a tree. He was also well known for making unique and creative quizzes, often given at church functions, family reunions, and picnics.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Dallas Summers to the Memorial Fund of Edgewood Church of God, 8206 Edgewood Church Rd., Frederick, MD 21701, or the Harmony Cemetery Fund, 3924 Brethren Church Rd, Myersville, MD 21773.
There will be a celebration of life for Dallas at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.baststaufferfuneral.com.
Dallas graduated from MHS in 1962. He was a life insurance agent for Home Beneficial Life for over 39 years before he retired. After retiring, he spent even more time with family and friends. He was very athletic and loved playing sports and coaching youth sports. He especially enjoyed coaching girls fast-pitch travel softball. He was an avid sports fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. He enjoyed listening to country music and also loved to go hunting and fishing. Dallas was a devoted member of the Edgewood Church of God and attended regularly for ~50 years. He was very active in the church. He knew Jesus as his personal savior and encouraged others to do the same.
Dallas also leaves behind great friends, Dottie LaBrush and Donn Ebberts. He also had many wonderful memories with the late Paul LaBrush.
One of his passions was taking care of his property, including his garden. It wasn't uncommon to find Dallas up in a tree. He was also well known for making unique and creative quizzes, often given at church functions, family reunions, and picnics.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Dallas Summers to the Memorial Fund of Edgewood Church of God, 8206 Edgewood Church Rd., Frederick, MD 21701, or the Harmony Cemetery Fund, 3924 Brethren Church Rd, Myersville, MD 21773.
There will be a celebration of life for Dallas at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.baststaufferfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 18 to May 20, 2020.