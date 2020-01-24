|
|
Dallas Sonny McNair, 88, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 17, 1931 in Taneytown, Maryland he was the son of the late Scott H. McNair and Anna Mae (Stonesifer) McNair. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Ruth (Althoff) McNair in 2015.
Dallas was a life-long dairy farmer in the Emmitsburg area. He was a member of the Thurmont Grange #409, Frederick County soil conservation, MD Farm Bureau, and director for the Thurmont Co-Op for over 30 years. He attended St. Anthony Shrine Parish and was a 65 year Mount St. Mary's Basketball fan.
Surviving are son, Edward Dale McNair of Emmitsburg; daughters, Sherry M. Ramage of Rocky Ridge and Karen A. Dorsey and husband Keith, Sr. of Thurmont; grandchildren, Jennifer Stonebraker and husband Ken, Joey Wehage, Jr. and wife Amanda, Jeremy Ramage, Chad E. McNair and fiancee Ashley Kuhn, Kelse N. Dorsey, Kaitlin M. Dorsey and friend Cody Lilly, and Keith A. Dorsey, II; great-grandchildren, Aiden Wooters, Jacob, Evan and Clara Wehage; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Virginia Althoff of Emmitsburg, Phil and Ann Little of Thurmont, and Sam Cool of Emmitsburg; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and members of the Myers family. Special thanks to caregivers from Hospice, Michelle and Chrystal; and Teena Speak.
He was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Helen Althoff; son-in-law, James Ramage; special uncle and aunt, Charles and Helen Myers; sister, Luella Kreitz; special nephew, Joe Little; and sister-in-law, Catherine Cool.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Shrine Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, January 27th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Frederick County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020