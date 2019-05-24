Resources More Obituaries for Dana Gilman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dana A. Gilman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dana (Dan) A Gilman, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, died on May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, and holding the hand of his wife, Marjorie Boutelle Blouin. Dan fought a brave battle with brain cancer, never gave up the will to live, and passed away peacefully facing his favorite mountain view in their Middletown, Maryland home. He was the son of Joseph Gilman and the late Constance (Anthony) Gilman.



Growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1972. On his sixteenth birthday, Dan followed his passion for firefighting and joined the Elkins Park, PA Volunteer Fire Company. After serving four years, he was elected president at the age of twenty. Dan moved to Montgomery County, Maryland, where he worked as a firefighter/paramedic, public information officer, and suppression officer. He was an exemplary mentor and after twenty-five years of service, he retired as a Capitan and Station Commander of the Montgomery County Department of Fire Rescue Services. Dan continued to have a great career as a trainer in surveillance, counter-surveillance, and law enforcement for many government intelligence agencies.



Thirty-four years ago, Dan met Marjorie Blouin, who became the love of his life. Through their partnership, he helped to raise her beautiful daughter Chadrenne Blouin. Dan and Marjorie were best friends, partners, enjoyed a loving courtship of thirty-three years, and were married last year. Dan loved and provided for Chadrenne, as if she were his own, and was broken-hearted as Chadrenne passed away unexpectedly last year. Dan especially enjoyed golf, travel, fine wine and scotch, and adored life on their farm with Marjorie's extended family.



Dan is survived by his wife, Marjorie Blouin, his father Joseph Gilman, sisters Lysia Stonemetz and Shaleen (Gary) Goldberg, nieces Shey (David) Detterline, Lyssa (Jurgen) Born, Shannon Stonemetz, and Madison (Brent) DeFillippo, as well as his great-nephews/nieces Heath and Siena Detterline and Kade, Parker, and Brooks Born. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws, John Boutelle and Richard Boutelle and sister-in-law, Katherine Boutelle, who were instrumental in caring for Dan during the last months of his life. Dan is also survived by many Boutelle/Bishop family members, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, on both sides of Dan and Marjorie's family. Dan was predeceased by his mother, Constance, and his step-daughter, Chadrenne Boutelle Blouin.



Those who knew and loved Dan know that he was always there for his family and friends and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy of love, sense of humor, and admirable years of hardwork, mentoring and service to others will be fondly remembered.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday June 23rd, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 pm at Musket Ridge Golf Club, 3555 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD 21773.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday June 23rd, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 pm at Musket Ridge Golf Club, 3555 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD 21773.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either : HEROES, INC, 1200 29th N.W., Washington, DC, www.heroes.org or National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, www.firehero.org.