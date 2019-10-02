|
Daniel Coulson Speace, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, died on Tuesday, October 1st at home with his loving family by his side. He bravely fought a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was married to his wife, Bobbie Davis Speace, for 52 years.
Dan was born in Newark, Delaware, along with his identical twin brother Will on January 31, 1937 to Alonzo and Charlotte Speace. In addition to his parents and twin, he is predeceased by brothers Bob and Frank and survived by sister Betty Byrwa of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was raised in Elkton, Maryland and graduated from Elkton High as president of his class. He graduated with a degree in Forestry from Penn State University and remained a proud alumna and loyal fan of Nittany Lions football throughout his life. He worked in Western Maryland for the Department of Forest and Parks before beginning a long career in sales and marketing for Conwed Corporation, living in Ellicott City with his growing family. After a transfer to the main offices of Conwed in St. Paul, Minnesota for a few years, he became Vice President of Sales for Carey McFall Corporation in Montoursville, Pa until he started his own business and moved to Frederick, Maryland. There he Bobbie built his dream log home on 5 acres of woods and creek.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Amy Speace Wood (Jamey) of Nashville, TN, Rosalie "Lee" Speace Platz (Adam) of Frederick, MD, Matthew Speace (Sarah) of Chatham, NJ, and Daniel Speace of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Alexine and Cole Platz, Andrew and Josie Speace and Huckleberry Wood, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Dan was active in and credits the Boy Scouts of America for much of his success in life. He proudly obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, helped his sons through the ranks, and became a member of the Capitol Area Council, serving on various committees in the local district.
Sports has been his passion for years and he played competitive tennis and table tennis until his cancer diagnosis. He has passed his love of sports to his children, and now grandchildren. He was known to regularly set up tennis and table tennis tournaments at yearly family reunions, and all came with the goal of beating Dan (which rarely happened). Being productive was his motto and in retirement he continued to set daily goals to stay active and engaged.
A visitation and memorial service is scheduled at Brook Hill United Methodist Church at 10AM on Thursday, October 17th. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Boy Scout Troop #271 c/o Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick MD 21702 or to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 21701 or online at www.hospiceoffrederick.org
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019