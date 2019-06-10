It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Thomas Joseph Field wanted to share that he passed away peacefully at home, on June 9, 2019 at the age of 72. Daniel was the son of Daniel and Kathleen Field. He was born in Arlington, Massachusetts. Daniel was in the US Marine Corps and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Danny is survived by his loving wife Sharon, of 48 years; son, Danny, wife Heather and children Erin and Lauren; daughter, Kimberly Herrell, husband James and children, Madison and Mason. He is also remembered by his siblings, Jimmy, Brian, Patti and Kathleen and many loved nieces and nephews and their children. Over the years Danny enjoyed riding his Harley, driving his Camaro, flying kites, reading and being a part of family gatherings. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends from 2-4pm on June 22, 2019 at Emerald Pointe Clubhouse, 19402 Sapphire Drive, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or to Hospice of Washington County. www.rsthvn.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 10 to June 12, 2019