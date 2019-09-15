Home

Daniel Hocken


1969 - 2019
Daniel Hocken Obituary
CHARLOTTE- Daniel Robert Hocken, 49, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pruitt Health, Harrisburg, NC.

Services will be private.

Danny was born in Smithtown, LI, NY, on November 14, 1969. He performed his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree. He left Maryland and came to Charlotte, NC, where he obtained his Masters of Fine Arts degree from Queens University. Danny had a love for music. As an accomplished pianist, he liked to express himself on the piano. He also expressed himself through poetry by prolifically writing poems. Danny also enjoyed dance, theater, movies, and watching videos on his computer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Tebo Hocken.

Mr. Hocken is survived by his father, Robert J. Hocken and stepmother, Dene, of Concord, NC; brothers, Christopher T. Hocken (Teresa) of Oakboro, NC, and Joshua J. Hocken (Jennifer) of Apex, NC; stepbrothers, Michael C. Price (Vanessa) of Reva, VA, and Jeffery G. Price (Lisa) of Huntersville, NC; stepsister, Valerie D. Price of Concord, NC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health and Hospice, 6300 Roberta Rd., Harrisburg, NC 28075. Pruitt Health and Hospice provided wonderful care for Danny.

Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
