Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
1954 - 2020
Daniel Lewis Obituary
Daniel F. Lewis, 65, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at UVA Hospital in Charlottsville, VA.

Born September 6, 1954 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest Bernard Lewis and Anna Irene Ifert Lewis.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 948 in Charles Town, WV.

Danny enjoyed going to Nascar races and watching them on TV, and collecting Nascar items. He was a competitive bowler and an avid Redskins fan. He also enjoyed having cookouts with his family and listening to country music, especially George Jones, Conway Twitty and CCR.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra K. Lewis, at home; daughter, Lisa Marie Turner and husband, Richard; brothers, Ernest Bernard Lewis and wife, Phyllis of Tennessee and Robert Eugene Lewis and wife, Patricia of Frederick, MD; two sisters, Leanah Marie Mills and husband, Calvin of Martinsburg, WV and Jeanette Irene Martin of Middletown, MD; two granddaughters, Danielle N. Bast and Erika Lee Bast, one grandson, Chance C. Bast, three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie L. Painter, Maverick V. Painter and Zaina Bast; longtime friends, Victor and Kayla Miller and boys; many nieces and nephews and his faithful K-9 companion, Dede.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Ray Martin

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Dickie D'Angelo officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6-8 pm.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
