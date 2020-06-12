Daniel McCabe

Dan McCabe, 60, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Walkersville, Maryland. He is survived by his wife, Amy McCabe; children, Robert McCabe (and wife Hannah) and Kendrick McCabe; siblings, Michael McCabe (and wife Susan), Duncan McCabe (and wife Laura), and Gail Baldwin (and husband James); his nieces and nephews; and his two cats, Lilly and Iris.
Dan was born in 1960 to parents Hugh and Patsy McCabe. He graduated from Centralia High School in Centralia, Washington where he was active in wrestling, scouts, and DeMolay. He attended Washington State University, where he met Amy, and graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration. After college, Dan enjoyed a long career in federal procurement, program management, and contract compliance. Through his work, he traveled the world and played a part in many historic events, including the rebuilding of Iraq after the Second Gulf War and the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. He always had interesting stories to tell of the places he had visited and the things he had seen.
Throughout his life, Dan stuck to his values, prioritizing family, thrift, and careful planning for the future. His hard work helped both of his children pursue their education, enabling his elder son to practice law, and his younger son to attend law school this fall. Dan will be remembered for his kindness and keen sense of humor. He always made time to keep in touch with his family, and he had a passion for genealogy. As a result, Dan served a long, informal tenure as the McCabe family historian. He also enjoyed working in his home and garden, and spending time with his cats.
Dan will be interred in a private service. His family plans to arrange a remembrance of Dan at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, and messages and memories may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.