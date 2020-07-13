1/1
Daniel McDonald Jr.
Daniel George McDonald, Jr., 83, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Surrounded by is family. He was the loving husband of Phyllis Alice (Gallagher) McDonald who passed away on October 7, 2015, together they shared 61 years of marriage.

Born in Sheridan, Wyoming to parents Daniel George McDonald, Sr. and

Mercedes Charlotte McDonald, he met and married his wife, Phyllis, in California and raised seven children while working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. In 1973 he relocated his family to Maryland and worked as a Sr. Project Manager at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission until his retirement in 1999 in Pennsylvania.

Dan is survived by his sister, Sylvia VanOurkerk, his children, Kim Murray, John McDonald, Melanie Cann, Malinda Andrews, Samantha Tschudin and Jerry McDonald, and an abundant amount of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Dan was preceded in death by his son, Daniel G. McDonald III.

In his retirement Dan was active and traveled the world but he loved nothing more than spending time with family. He was an amazing man and will be missed by all.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 24th at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 3rd Street, Hanover, PA 17331, followed by committal at Resthaven Memorial Gardens,9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD at 12:30 PM.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
JUL
24
Committal
12:30 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
