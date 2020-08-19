1/1
Daniel N. Monaco Jr.
1938 - 2020
Daniel Nicholas "Nick" Monaco, Jr., age 81, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17th, 2020. Nick was born on July 31st, 1938 to Daniel Nicholas Monaco, Sr. and Louella (Myers) Monaco in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1956. Immediately after graduation, Nick joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Antarctic aboard the destroyer escort U.S.S. Peterson (DE-152), which provided support to "Operation Deep Freeze 60." He was honorably discharged as an Aerographer's Mate in 1960 and lived in California for a few years following his service. He then returned to Bethesda where he worked various jobs, the last being for B.F. Joy Construction Company. He proudly became a full-time caregiver for his mother Louella in the early 1980s until her death in 1997. After her death, Nick moved to Brunswick. A lifelong fan of Washington, D.C. area sports teams, Nick faithfully watched the Caps, Skins, and the Nats in all their glory and disappointment. Nick never turned away a dog or cat in need of a home, or a squirrel looking for a peanut. His love and compassion for animals and wry sense of humor will be missed.

Nick was a dedicated son, brother, and uncle, and is survived by his sisters Mary Green of Frederick, MD and JoNelle Monaco Lytle of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved brothers, Don Monaco of Silver Spring, MD and Mike Monaco of Aspers, PA.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

