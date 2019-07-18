|
Daniel Stanley Piasecki, 85, of Frederick, MD passed away on July 17, 2019.
Daniel was the loving husband to Mildred (Biddie) E. Piasecki.
Born on December 20, 1933 in Nanicoke, PA, he was the son of the late John and Jean Piasecki. Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Dan B. Piasecki and wife, Veronica of Adamstown, MD; one brother, Jack Piasecki and wife, Joyce of NY; one sister, Pat Osisek and husband, Tom of PA; one granddaughter, Alexis Piasecki of Adamstown, MD; one sister-in-law, Jennifer Haeberle and husband, Henry of Damascus, MD.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21 from 6-8 PM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd, Barnesville, MD 20838, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, July 22. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S Market St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019