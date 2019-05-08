Daniel James Scenna, 63, of Lake Linganore in New Market, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was well known for his sense of humor and his love of life and people.



Dan is survived by his wife, Ellen "Josie" Josephine (Beatrez) Scenna; parents James and Beverly Scenna; brother Mark and wife, Anne Marie; children Scottie and wife, Michelle, Ginny, Kerry and husband Rob; grandchildren Leah, Rachel and husband Jimmy, Ashly and husband David, Shane and wife, Cheyenne, Torey, Rose, and Jesse; great grandchildren James, Gracelynn, and Sebastion. He was proud to be 'Pop' to all his grandkids, great grandkids, and all their friends.



Born on April 9, 1956, in Merced, CA, he was the son of James Scenna and Beverly (Conover) Scenna, he was raised on Long Island and has traveled over much of Europe and the United States.



Graduated from Sachem High School in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY in 1974. Received a Bachelor's of Arts from New Paltz, NY. He served in the Army from 1980 to 1986. He was stationed in Germany at Camp King, Oberursel and then at Fort Myer, VA.



He was a contractor and consultant while developing a personnel computer system for the Army, which was his area of expertise since his job in the Army was as company clerk. Then he enjoyed a second career as a photographer and art enthusiast in Frederick. He taught at Frederick Community College, instructed and organized workshops, engaged with other artists to bring the Frederick art world together. He always liked art and found his calling as a child when he got his first camera. He photographed everywhere he went and then assisted a NY photographer friend of the family with his Photography business.



Dan was a leader in the Frederick Art arena. He was former president and vice president of the Frederick Camera Clique and held a '2nd Sunday' gathering for a variety of artists and models for many years. He also had an art series he initiated with friends and family and anyone he found interesting that he called 'Across the Table'. He would meet for coffee and take candid shots of them. His subjects really liked what he did and appreciated the opportunity to be a part of this project.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.



A celebration of Dan's life journey will take place at 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Remsch will officiate.



There will not be a graveside service.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2019