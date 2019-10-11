|
Daniel P. Sheedy, Frederick, MD, 85, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Sheedy was born in East Lansing Michigan on June 13, 1934 the second son of Joseph W. and Thora (Zook) Sheedy. He graduated from East Lansing High School in 1952 and served two years in the US Army, 1954 to 1956. Upon discharge from the Army in March, 1956, Dan married Nancy Jill Phares on October 27, 1956. They had 50 beautiful years together, three children; and five grandchildren. Nancy preceded him in death in April 2007.
Mr. Sheedy graduated from Michigan State University in 1962 and then entered into a long and devoted career with the Central Intelligence Agency (C IA) from 1962 until his retirement in 1988. During his career, he had three overseas tours, Philippines, Okinawa and Vietnam. Upon his retirement, Mr. Sheedy was presented with the Career Intelligence Medal. He continued working with the CIA on a contract basis until Oct 2008.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen; and two sons, Joseph and Stephen; a brother, David Sheedy, of Lansing, MI; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019