Daniel Leroy Ward, of Clarksburg, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 6. 2019 at Shady Grove Medical Center.
Born January 4, 1958, in Montgomery County, MD, he was the son of the late Bryon Ward and Irene Morris Ward.
He was a truck driver for Montgomery County Roads.
He is survived by two sons, Jesse Ward and Michael Ward; two grandchildren, Jesse James Ward and Madison Layla Ward; one sister, Bonnie Martin, and girlfriend, Janet.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Barber; and former wife, Faye Lee Ward.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date,
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019