Darlene Kay "Dee" Blickenstaff, 67, Middletown, died Friday October 11, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Eddie Blickenstaff.

Born in Hagerstown on July 6, 1952 she was a daughter of the late Nevin and Doris Winnington Blickenstaff.

She was a member of the Covenant Life Church in Hagerstown and was employed as a sales associate with Wolfe Funiture in Hagerstown until her retirement.

Surviving, besides her husband is one son Timothy Blickenstaff, Middletown, two sisters Mary (Jimmy) Kline of Myersville and Kathy (James) Lawrence of Hagerstown, two brothers Nevin (Elizabeth) Blickenstaff Jr. of PA and Tony (Robin) Blickenstaff of Jefferson

She was predeceased by her sister Becky Blickenstaff and a brother Walter Blickenstaff.

The family will receive friends on Friday October 18 from 5 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Saturday October 19 from Covenant Life Church, 1515 Dual Hwy., Hagerstown. Pastor Tim Fisher will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Life Church of to Hospice of Frederick Co., 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21705

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
