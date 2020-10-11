1/1
Darlene Brashear
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Elizabeth Brashear, 71 of Union Bridge, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a brief illness. Born December 4, 1948 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Brashear Sr. and Irene Elizabeth Keeney Brashear. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Slick Sr.

Before retiring she worked as a GNA at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. She was a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and working in her flower bed.

Surviving are son Robert L. Slick Jr. and wife Roxanne of Mt. Airy, daughter Robin Slick and significant other James Wood of Littlestown, Jennifer Barnes of Pennsylvania, brothers and sisters-in-law Monroe Brashear and wife Carol of Waynesboro, Michael Brashear and Suzie of Laurel, Jeffrey Brashear of Keymar, sisters and brothers-in-law Jean Stackhouse and Wayne of Thurmont, Ada Morders and Buddy of Monrovia, Ann Colson and Doug of Taneytown, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Monroe Daniel Slick and a sister Brenda Huffman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 15 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Md., 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge, MD 21791
(410) 775-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartzler Funeral Home Union Bridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved