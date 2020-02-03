|
Darlene Lucille Unkle, 57, of Frederick, MD, passed away Sun. Jan. 26, 2020 in Hospice Care after a short battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 22, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Betty Shumaker and step-daughter of the late Howard Shumaker.
Preceded in death by her one and only son Paul Unkle, 3/13/19, two brothers Eddie Hutchins III, Jimmy White, and one nephew Terry Whitmore.
She is survived by one loving sister Patty Weddle of FL, two brothers John Hutchins of AZ and Fred White of KY. Four grandchildren Christian, Cameron, Aailyah, and Jordan of PA who she absolutely adored and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her two cats Puss and Boots, also by numerous special friends she made throughout life.
Darlene was always giving a helping hand. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a crazy sense of humor and was always the life of the party.
She remained so brave with such grace and dignity til the very end. Darlene left behind unforgettable memories with all who knew her.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020