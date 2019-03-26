Darlo Ann Derr, 68, of Boonsboro, MD, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Sterling Care, after suffering a brain aneurysm in August 2018.



Born December 24, 1950, in Boonsboro, she was the daughter of the late Junior W. Derr and Anna Mae (Jones) Derr.



She was an insulator with Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. at Fort Dietrick in Frederick and retired after 23 years of employment. Darlo was a graduate of Boonsboro High School class of 1968. She was a member of the Boonsboro American Legion Post 10 and the Williamsport Redmen Tribe 84.



Darlo (called Boogie by many) loved her family, especially Ethan and Ryan, whom she provided care before and after school and took them fishing and to many events. She enjoyed life, playing softball, riding horses, snowmobiles and her motorcycle-sometimes taking her poodle Lacey, wearing her bonnet, with her. She also enjoyed going to AC&T in the morning and having coffee with her friends. Her family and friends could count on her to be a caretaker for their dogs.



She is survived by her beloved sister, Diane L. Flook (Wayne) of Boonsboro and brother, Ricky W. Derr (Debrah) of Keedysville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Gary Rohrer.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Justin Perrow officiating. Burial will follow in Boonsboro Cemetery. By Darlo's request please dress casually to the visitation and funeral services.



Memorials donations may be made to the Animal Humane Society- Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or to the .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019