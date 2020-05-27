David A. Webb
David A. Webb, 61, of Frederick, MD passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

David was born in Pennsylvania, lived in Maryland, and moved to California where he resided for many years. David had a passion for music, guitars, movies and books. He was an avid reader and amassed a large collection of CD's. He worked for Harley Davidson for 10 years.

He leaves behind his loving mother, Roberta Webb, sisters Karen Plourde and Linda Webb, niece Nicole Lear and her husband Matt, nephews Matthew, Brandon, Phillip and Justin and two great nieces. Uncle Robert Ivill and wife Connie, cousin Samantha Betty and her husband Brandon.

He will be fondly remembered by the Byron & Fernandez families.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
