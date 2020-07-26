1/1
David Alan Wilhide
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Alan Wilhide, 66, of Ellicott City, formerly of Emmitsburg, Maryland died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.

Born November 20, 1953 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late George L. Wilhide and Margaret E. (Watkins) Wilhide.

David was a graduate of Catoctin High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Towson University with a B.A. degree. He worked for most of his career for the Social Security Administration as a budget analyst. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg, and was always known as being a very kindhearted, giving and thoughtful person.

Surviving are brothers, George (Tom) Wilhide of Emmitsburg, and Stephen Wilhide and partner Alan Garrett of Pompano Beach, FL; sister, Elizabeth (Ibby) Tanner of Towson; nieces and nephews, Edward J. Tanner III and wife Kristi A. Gabriel, Heather E. Tanner, Melissa A. Tanner and husband Dustin Meeker, Brian and Michael Wilhide; grand-nephew, Quinton Tanner Meeker.

He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Edward J. Tanner Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at Weller's United Methodist Cemetery in Thurmont, MD with the Rev. Jon Greenstone officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Emmitsburg, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the Emmitsburg Food Bank, 130 S. Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, Seton Center (setoncenter.org), Frederick County Humane Society (www.fchs.org) or Elias Lutheran Church, PO Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg Myers-Duboraw FH - Emmitsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved