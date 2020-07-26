David Alan Wilhide, 66, of Ellicott City, formerly of Emmitsburg, Maryland died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.
Born November 20, 1953 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late George L. Wilhide and Margaret E. (Watkins) Wilhide.
David was a graduate of Catoctin High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Towson University with a B.A. degree. He worked for most of his career for the Social Security Administration as a budget analyst. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg, and was always known as being a very kindhearted, giving and thoughtful person.
Surviving are brothers, George (Tom) Wilhide of Emmitsburg, and Stephen Wilhide and partner Alan Garrett of Pompano Beach, FL; sister, Elizabeth (Ibby) Tanner of Towson; nieces and nephews, Edward J. Tanner III and wife Kristi A. Gabriel, Heather E. Tanner, Melissa A. Tanner and husband Dustin Meeker, Brian and Michael Wilhide; grand-nephew, Quinton Tanner Meeker.
He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Edward J. Tanner Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Weller's United Methodist Cemetery in Thurmont, MD with the Rev. Jon Greenstone officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the Emmitsburg Food Bank, 130 S. Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, Seton Center (setoncenter.org
), Frederick County Humane Society (www.fchs.org
) or Elias Lutheran Church, PO Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.