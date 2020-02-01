|
David Brian Beaulieu, 64, of Everett, Pennsylvania, formerly of Middletown, Maryland passed from this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the husband of Lila Jane (Mellott) Beaulieu. Born on July 27, 1955, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of Arthur Edmund Beaulieu, Jr. and Violet Adalee (Brant) Beaulieu.
Mr. Beaulieu retired after 31 years from the Maryland State Highway Administration as the Assistant Director for the Office of Construction. He was currently employed with Prime AE Group Engineering Firm for the past 6 years.
David was an active member of Middletown Volunteer Fire Company for 36 years, serving on the Board of Directors and Past President. He was awarded Life Membership and several awards for service over the years. He was recently re-elected as President.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children: Megan Beaulieu, Brian Beaulieu and wife Kristine (Abrecht). He is also survived by a granddaughter, Karlyn Beaulieu, as well as two brothers: Arthur Beaulieu, III and Craig Beaulieu. David will be loved and remembered by many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the Funeral Home, Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with Rev. Tim May officiating. The family will also receive friends an hour prior to services. Interment will be in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 322, Middletown, MD 21769.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020