David Boyd Coffey, 59 of Frederick Maryland passed away peacefully on May 27 at the Kline Hospice House.
Dave was born in Charlottesville Virginia on July 21,1960. He graduated from Gov.Thomas Johnson High School then attended James Madison University.
Dave later moved on to work alongside many local contractors building new houses as well as renovating and restoring existing homes. He really enjoyed his time spent working at the Smithsonian Institute as well. Oh the stories he would tell...
His interests included all sports. As a child and into his high school years he played football and baseball. He also enjoyed playing rounds of golf with his father. His biggest passion was spending time with his close friends, many of them lifelong.
Dave was a confirmed bachelor, never married but was surrounded by a big family.
Dave is survived by his sisters Karen Tresselt and Michelle Eubinag, his nieces and nephew Rianna Eubinag, Rachel and Robert Mattson, Shane Tresselt, Daniel Tresselt, their father Chris Tresselt as well as great nieces and nephews Anthony, Aubrie, Avery, Aynslee and their father Chris Poole. Ashleigh and Logan Ogilvie. Jonas Tresselt, Sylvia Tresselt, Dayvian Tresselt, Shala Boyer. Madison Martin and Harper, Natalee and Nate Mattson.
He was also fortunate enough to have great great niece and nephew Jackson and Ellie Ogilvie
Dave was preceded in death by both parents Hillary Boyd Coffey and Constance Sue Coffey.
The family of David B. Coffey would like to extend our sincere thanks to Tina Y. Goines. She is truly an angel with unlimited compassion and love.
Thank you to Kline Hospice House and especially Katrina Wilson.
Due to the current conditions for the health and safety of his friends and family a memorial service, instead of a funeral service is being arranged. Contact davidcoffeymemorial@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Kline House frederickhealthhospice.org
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 13, 2020.