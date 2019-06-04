David Jacob Wyand Burtner, 87, Middletown, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Frederick Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. He was the husband of the late Joyce Adams Burtner.



Born in Frederick on April 16, 1932 he was a son of the late Lloyd and Carrie Huffer Burtner. He was a lifelong dairy farmer.



He is survived by five children Kathy (Phil) Gouge of Libertytown, Karen (Wayne) Hausler of Sharpsburg, Gary Burtner of Sharpsburg, Neil Burtner of Jefferson, Joann (John) Santora of Boonsboro , one brother Raymond Burtner of Frederick, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by a son William, a granddaughter Michelle and two brothers Carroll and Robert Burtner.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday June 7 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM on Friday June 8 from Victory Baptist Church, 5678 Holter Rd. Jefferson. Pastor Larry Nelson will officiate.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church.