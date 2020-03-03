|
|
David Clinton "Smitty" Smith, 69, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Debra Hubbell Smith. Born December 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Evard and Lauretta (Keller) Smith. He is survived by his sister Karen Bare. He was predeceased by his brother Steven Smith and brother-in-law Doug Bare.
Dave's greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. They include Chase Smith, his wife Michelle, and their son Ansel, Kate August, her husband Paul, and their children Christopher and Caroline, and Kristin Bodmer, her husband Kevin, and their children Claire and Caitlin. He is fondly remembered by Marilyn Easton.
Dave was "outstanding in his field," as he surveyed many properties in Frederick County. He was a partner in Zenith Surveys, after working with other local firms for many years. He was dedicated to the history of our county and surveyed many properties so that their historical significance could be recorded.
His love of nature was shown through his numerous trips and adventures fishing and walking through the woods, and time spent at the ocean. Dave treasured his many lifelong friends and made a new friend with everyone he met. He was an old soul who loved classic movies, "gray" TV, and strumming his banjo.
Join us in celebrating his life and sharing memories of Dave at a reception on Tuesday, March 17th from 12-2pm, at 4236 Main Street, Rohrersville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice in Dave's memory.
Expressions of sympathy may offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020