1/1
David Denton Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Denton, Jr. passed away on July 24, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born November 2, 1957 in Williamsburg, KY to David M. Denton, Sr. and Margaret "Peggy" Denton.

He graduated from Frederick High School in 1976 and Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) with a BA degree in Communications/Mass Media in 1980. Interest in internet technology led him to become certified in Microsoft communications. He was a former producer at 3 Roads Communications where he produced video projects for broadcast television and marketing pieces for clients. As a medical technology specialist he did programming for the campus television station and archiving at Presbyterian College Pharmacy School in Clinton, SC. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Spectrum Communications in Charlotte.

David loved family and organized an annual Denton reunion in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina beginning in 1999. As master of ceremonies, he kept us organized and laughing for long weekends until this year when it was no longer safe to congregate.

As an enthusiastic Panthers fan, he often had season tickets to share with family. He even flew to Washington state to attend a Panthers game and cherished the football thrown to him by Cam Newton at that game. His love of music and cinema was also a big part of his life.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his sons, Cailen (Melyssa) of Vancouver, Canada, Ethan (Zoe), and daughter Hannah of Charlotte, NC, his sister Mary Margaret Flood (David) of St. Mary's County, MD and a large extended family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of America in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later time due to the pandemic. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved