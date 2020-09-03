1/
+DAVID E. "BUCKLES" BUCKLER
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020; the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Buckler; father of Pamela J. Buckler and the late John E. Buckler and Cheryl A. Williams; son of the late Edward John and Madaline Buckler; grandfather of Mark and Nicolas Mann, Jase and Bryan Buckler and Breanne (Charles) Dunckley; great-grandfather of Madalyn and Mason Mann and Maverick and Everett Dunckley Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
