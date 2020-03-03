|
David Earl Cline, 69, of Frederick, MD, passed on March 2, 2020. Born August 5, 1950, he was the adopted son of the late Earl W. and Mary K. (nee King) Cline. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to the late Joyce Ann (nee Davis) Cline.
David graduated from Frederick High School. He worked at the scale house at LaFarge Stone Quarry for over 25 years. He would later go on to drive a delivery truck for Advance Auto Parts.
David was part of the choir at Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church and Frederick Church of the Brethren. He was a fan of the Beach Boys, the 3 Stooges, and writing poetry. He also enjoyed collecting and building scale model trains and tinkering with radio equipment.
Most importantly he enjoyed time spent with his family. He would often travel with his wife. David also liked spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by; daughters Amanda E. Lowery (John) and Jennifer A. Clay (Billy), grandchildren; Madelynn Lowery, Scarlett Lowery, and Hunter Clay, his brother Jerry M. Cline (Judi), brother-in-law Dave Davis (Beverly), and nephew Brad (Erin).
Family and friends can gather at Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 - 7pm. A funeral will take place at the church on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11am. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020