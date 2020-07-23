David Edward Brezler II passed from this life and into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 10,2020. David was born into a military family in Wichita Falls, Texas on November 10, 1952. He spent memorable years in Japan as a toddler and carried a love of the culture throughout his life. He grew up first born of four and went to schools in Washington and Frederick Counties of Maryland.



In 1971, David graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, MD. He then studied at St. Leo University. David proudly served his country by enlisting in the Navy where he served in the Mediterranean during the Viet Nam War and was stationed in Norfolk, VA.



From a young age, David was a train enthusiast, an interest he shared not only with his mother, but also with Tammy. He could often be seen sporting an engineer's hat. In recent years, he and Tammy founded and co-owned a small business, Treasured Memories Depot. It had been a dream of David's to own his own business. He wanted to take memorable photos of people and places and to create gifts and keepsakes for their families. They sold their creations and treasures online and at local events.



David was a patient, humble, and quiet man. He enjoyed talking about his faith in Jesus, politics, computers, and anything trains. One of his most obvious qualities was his sense of humor. David loved to laugh and make others laugh. He accomplished many dreams and blessed those around him. He loved unconditionally in all relationships: as son, big brother, beloved husband twice, father, uncle, grandfather, son-in-law, and friend.



David is survived by his wife Tammy; children Dana Powell (Mark), Andre Brezler, Jason Brezler (Jessica), Teresa Little (Leroy); grandchildren Jared, Kandice, Avery, Caleb, Kirsten, Lillian, Jack, Raquel, Treyvon, Serenity, Arnold, Constance; siblings Randy (Julie), Laura Grimes, Chris (Katie) and numerous nieces and nephews.



David was preceded in death by his first wife, Debra, his brother Robert Carrol Brezler, his father David Edward Brezler, and his mother Sylvia Dolores Rhodes.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Keeley's Banquet Center (178 Warren Ave., Portland, Maine 04103), Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (service begins at 2:00 pm,) and Pastor Jim Pearson will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Nevada Northern Railway Museum in Ely, Nevada.



