Mr. David Allen Hardison, 54, of Ijamsville passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Hardison, and loving father of Benjamin Allen Hardison. He was born on October 9, 1965 in Washington, D. C. to parents Dalton Ray and Rebecca Beaman Hardison.
David graduated with a master's degree from Johns Hopkins School of Engineering and became a devoted civil servant, spending many years at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center most recently as Deputy Director for Earth Science Missions. He will be remembered for his love for family and friends and his great passion for music.
In addition to his wife, son, and mother, he is survived by his brothers Dalton R. (Jana) Hardison, Jr., Frederick M. Hardison, and Christopher R. (Sara) Hardison. He will also be missed by his in-laws Anita Westcott, Diane Westcott, Francine (Lee) Miles, Raymond (Jessica) Westcott, Philip (Lindsay) Westcott, Erin (Bryan) Allen, Danny Westcott, and many nieces, nephews, additional family, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd, Ijamsville, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020