|
|
David James Andrews of Point of Rocks, Maryland died at age 63 on March 5, 2020 fromcomplications of the flu and pneumonia. Dave was a loving husband to Pamela Baker, his wife of 40 years, and father of Jamie Andrews
and grandfather of Lucy and Marcie Anderton.
Born on March 6, 1956 in South Euclid, Ohio to Vernon and Lorraine Andrews, Dave moved to
Maryland in 1987 to work for Verizon where he was employed for 33 years.
A celebration of life will be held on April, 4, 2020 at 2 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621
Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a go fund me for Dave's granddaughters.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020