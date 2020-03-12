Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for David Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David James Andrews Obituary
David James Andrews of Point of Rocks, Maryland died at age 63 on March 5, 2020 fromcomplications of the flu and pneumonia. Dave was a loving husband to Pamela Baker, his wife of 40 years, and father of Jamie Andrews

and grandfather of Lucy and Marcie Anderton.

Born on March 6, 1956 in South Euclid, Ohio to Vernon and Lorraine Andrews, Dave moved to

Maryland in 1987 to work for Verizon where he was employed for 33 years.

A celebration of life will be held on April, 4, 2020 at 2 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621

Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a go fund me for Dave's granddaughters.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -