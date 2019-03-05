Resources More Obituaries for David Frazier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. David John Frazier

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. David John Frazier passed away at the age of 67 on December 18, 2018 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. After a 5 month struggle with pancreatic cancer, he was at peace. Those who had the fortune to spend any time around him will tell you he was a man of deep moral conviction, an abiding commitment to service, and stunningly bad puns. He was rooted by a profound faith in Jesus Christ, which granted him his greatest purpose in life and an unwavering comfort in death.



It was during his time at Johns Hopkins that he met Nancy, his wife. According to family lore, Dave had recently purchased a motorcycle, which he promptly wrecked. He needed a lift home, and there was Nancy, ready with a car and a smile. Nine months later, in June of 1973, they were married. They found jobs at a hospital in Switzerland for three months and called it a working honeymoon. This set the stage for the next forty-five years of traveling together.



They moved to Augusta, Georgia, where Dave received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia, and they started their family. He then served in the Air Force for three years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio, achieving the rank of Major. In 1981, after fulfilling his service, Dave and Nancy packed up their children and decided to settle in Monrovia, MD, where he would practice as a physician at Frederick Memorial Hospital for the next 33 years.



Threading through all of the adventures -- the mission trips and camping trips, the hikes and runs, the ballgames and scrabble matches -- was Dave's constant hope to glimpse joy on the faces of his children and grandchildren (who knew him simply as "Doc"), and to prepare them to one day, as the poet says, clear the sill of the world.



In his 67 years, Dave Frazier made himself, in a word, vital. Vital to his wife. Vital to his children and grandchildren. Vital to his community. He loved deeply, and he was deeply loved.



A memorial service will be held on March 16, 2019 at 10:30am at Chapelgate PCA, 2600 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville MD 21104.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Colorado. Blvd. Suite 840 Denver, CO 80246) or online http://bit.ly/BFrazier. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019